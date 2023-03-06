The NC State Police Department offers a ride along program for students to experience the day-to-day responsibilities and experiences of officers on duty. Students get to ride in a patrol car with an officer and ask questions about the job to see what it means to be on a campus police force.
This experience is open to anyone interested in how the law enforcement around campus operates and what their duties are. Lieutenant Randolf Dolliver, a member of the Support Services Division, said the department, which strives to serve the NC State community through education, prevention and awareness, has been offering this program for many years.
“I have worked at the NCSU PD for eight years, and we have always had the program,” Dolliver said. “Before that I worked for a Maryland Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, and we also had a ride along program.”
These ride along experiences used to be a requirement for all students training to become a member of the police force, but in recent years they have opened up to all students or residents near NC State.
In order to go on a ride along, students must email policereruiting@ncsu.edu and fill out necessary paperwork to ensure safety on both the officer and students’ ends. Once that is completed, a time and date will be chosen, and normally students can tag along for two to three hours with the officers.
Stephen Smith, a public safety officer with the department for the past three and a half years, believes the program has many benefits for both students and officers.
“I love it when I see people’s eyes open,” Smith said. “A lot of the things we do have a purpose, and when people see that, it makes us [the police] less intimidating. It makes people understand.”
While on a ride along with an officer, students can experience the thought process many officers go through when deciding whether to approach a situation or not and ask whatever questions they might have about university police. Kayla Grogan, a second-year student studying political science and criminology and the current deputy chief of staff for Student Government, recently went on a ride along to experience what university police see on a daily basis.
“I personally thought it was a super cool experience,” Grogan said. “Officer Noris and I explored all around Centennial Campus, and it was a relatively ‘boring night.’ … We only pulled one guy over for a traffic violation and then responded to a fire alarm at Wolf Village.”
The purpose of this program is not to just get students interested in law enforcement, but to bridge the gap between law enforcement and citizens that could be seen clearly in recent years. Putting a face to an occupation can aid in a community becoming more comfortable with reaching out for help.
“The goal of this program is to increase community engagement,” Smith said. “We want students to have a positive experience with law enforcement and be willing to call us when they’re in trouble.”
The department would like to see more students take advantage of the program and request a ride along. Dolliver said the majority of the students they see in the program are taking criminal justice classes or just have an interest in law enforcement.
“I think communication with UPD and having that relationship in general can help combat the historical social implications that policing has had on under-represented and minority populations,” Grogan said. “Ride-alongs definitely provide an opportunity for students to be next to a cop and ask questions about their actions. It can combat some of those feelings that history has rightfully placed inside of minds.”