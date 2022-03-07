NC State announced the University Faculty Scholars for 2021-22 on Jan. 31.
“These 23 early- and mid-career faculty receive this designation in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements and contributions to NC State through their teaching, scholarship and service to the university and beyond,” the statement said.
University Faculty Scholars was established in 2012, according to the statement. Professors are nominated from each university program, and then, senior faculty members review the nominations and evaluate different aspects of their professional careers. The selection process can be viewed in further detail here.
Each year, roughly 20 faculty are chosen. Along with its high regard, the designation of University Faculty Scholar includes a permanent increase to the faculty’s base salary.
Sarah Carrier, Giuseppe Valacchi, Eunkyoung Shim and Grant Bollmer were four of the 23 faculty named University Faculty Scholars for the 2021-22 year.
Carrier is a professor of science education.She came to NC State as one of the founding faculty to start what was then the department of elementary education. Since then they have added a masters program and Ph.D. program.
Carrier’s research helps future and current teachers learn more about effective science teaching practices along with helping young children learn science. She also has a research focus on environmental education.
“I’ve been so fortunate to be able to collaborate across the University with people in the College of Sciences and College of Natural Resources, and doing a lot of research with helping teachers and students learn about environmental education and climate change, and so some of the practices that will really help us build a strong base for future decisions makers,” Carrier said.
Carrier said she is very appreciative of being identified as a Faculty Scholar.
“It’s really I think an acknowledgement of hard work and raising the awareness of the great work that’s done at NC State, and so I’m very very proud of and honored by this recognition of the hard work,” Carrier said.
Giuseppe Valacchi, a professor of regenerative medicine, works at the North Carolina Research Institute. Valacchi has a doctorate in cellular physiology and neuroimmunophysiology, and conducts research, trains doctoral students, has international publications and attends international conferences.
Valacchi said from his understanding, being named a Faculty Scholar is the highest title that you can receive for your scientific merit.
“The competition is very high and there are lots of good professors,” Valacchi said.
Valacchi said for the first time ever at the Plants for Human Health Institute, there were two Faculty Scholars named, Massimo Iorizzo and himself.
Shim is an assistant professor in textile engineering. She said working at NC State allows her to work in her area of expertise and interest: the interface between academia and industry.
“I do what I love to do,” Shim said. “That’s part of being a faculty, you pursue your passion.”
Shim said she likes to see her research and teaching recognized for how it applies and impacts the world. Her research focuses on a variety of topics including sustainability and making fibers.
Grant Bollmer is an associate professor with a doctorate in communication studies. He has written multiple books and received grants and awards for his research, which includes critical and cultural theory, and media analysis. Bollmer said being named a Faculty Scholar demonstrates a scholarly contribution.
“I think that’s evidence that I’m making a scholarly contribution that is both significant not just to the University, but to my field and to intellectual development,” Bollmer said.
Bollmer said being named a Faculty Scholar is an extremely significant honor.
“It shows that your colleagues, both within your department, within your college, and university-wide, believe that what you’ve done is of the highest quality,” Bollmer said.