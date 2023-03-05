Timothy Reid, a third-year in business administration and the current student body vice president, is running for student body president this year. His running mate is Allison Markert, a second-year in natural resources who currently serves as a student senator for the College of Natural Resources and also sits in the Executive Cabinet as chair for the Committee on Title IX.
Reid and Markert’s campaign slogan is “For the Potential of the Pack.” Reid said the campaign plans to operate under the five pillars of fostering a spirit of connectivity, equity and inclusion on campus; alleviating students’ mental health needs; easing the academic stressors of students; promoting greater student access to resources; and elevating the quality of the student experience.
“Our campaign reflects a holistic focus on student wellness and student connection to resources,” Reid said. “We want to focus on all aspects of student life in the student experience at NC State and really just empower students with the tools and the resources necessary so that they can achieve their fullest potential and the best version of their experience possible.”
Reid said he wants to reestablish the Racial Equity Town Hall, which aims to increase support for religious groups on campus, widen dining options for students with religious and dietary restrictions, promote interfaith prayer spaces on campus and rename buildings that were named after prejudiced individuals.
To address the mental health needs of students, Markert said she wants to focus on supplying each college with counselors and expanding long-term counseling services within the Counseling Center. She and Reid want to advocate for education on mental health and campus mental health resources in college introduction courses.
“With the vast amount of resources that we have here on campus, being able to format that for new students as a foundational level and a foundational piece to their education to know that this is something that is going to continue and grow on within their academic experience here at State,” Markert said.
Reid said he wants to permanently incorporate wellness days into future academic calendars, explore the option of wellness weekends and establish parameters and protections on what professors can schedule and assign around wellness days.
Following the Select Department on Mental Health Intervention’s literature review this semester, Markert said the campaign would task the Student Mental Health Task Force with following through with the recommendations made in the review.
“What makes that different from other implemented NC State higher institutional organizations is the fact that this is going to be a student-led institution, which is really important because no one else can speak for student needs better than the students themselves,” Markert said.
Reid said he hopes to reimplement the Enhanced Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory grading option for students experiencing special circumstances and extend the Census Date deadline, lengthening the period of which withdrawn courses do not appear in records from two weeks to three or four weeks. He also advocates for establishing a University-wide standard for attendance in order to establish predictable and fair expectations for attendance across all classes and establishing a standard for quality advising between all colleges.
Reid said he hopes to expand the Pack Meal Share Program to an online portal, where students can donate meal swipes at any time and any place during the year, as well as expand dining dollar rollover between the spring and fall semesters.
Markert said she wants to create an alumni networking database, which has been used by peer universities, such as Clemson and the University of South Carolina. The database would allow current students to connect with alumni with careers in their field of study.
Reid said his campaign plans to increase stipends for graduate student workers and establish a minimum graduate student stipend across all colleges.
“Grad students really are a core piece of our experience here at NC State, and we need to be doing our best to be supporting them,” Markert said.
Reid said the University’s contract with the third-party company that facilitates the Wolfline was renegotiated during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not been altered since. Under his administration, Reid said he would advocate for additional stops, routes and buses.
Markert said student ticketing for sporting events is confusing in its current state and the campaign plans to simplify the GoPack Portal and advocate for more student tickets reserved at sporting events. The campaign also wants to host more events between NC State Athletics and students, such as parades and celebrations after notable victories.
As members of Greek life organizations, Markert said she and Reid both advocate for increased security around Greek Village and Greek Way. She said this would be done through the implementation of more Bluelight stations and gates.
Markert said the campaign also wishes to increase Greek Council interaction and establish a united Greek Life culture on campus, in addition to implementing National Pan-Hellenic Council plots on campus that pay homage to the significance of Greek life organizations on campus.
Reid said a major goal of the campaign is to address student housing insecurity. He said he would like to reevaluate the first-year housing requirement and work with the Raleigh City Council in order to establish zoning for affordable housing for students.
Reid said his and Markert’s campaign has the most comprehensive and experienced vision for the future of NC State.
“We have the most comprehensive vision for the future of this University,” Reid said. “One that builds bridges across campus, incorporates all students — no matter where you come from, or your background. And, one that really seeks to push the boundaries of what we've been able to do in the past and re-envision a stronger future for all students where they're able to realize their potential individually, but also collectively, we’re able to realize our full potential as a University,” Reid said.
Additional details on Reid and Markert’s campaign can be found on their website and Instagram account.
Students can vote March 6 and 7 through the Get Involved website.