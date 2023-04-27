If you or someone you know is having difficulty processing grief or having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
The University is providing drop-in counseling spaces Friday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Caldwell Hall Lounge and from 1-4 p.m. in Talley 4280, as well as Monday, May 1 from 1-4 p.m. in Talley 3210.
If you are struggling with stress, anxiety or your mental health, you are not alone. With proper care, treatment and strategies, people can overcome these feelings and experiences. Here’s how you can take advantage of local events and resources to take care of your mental health.
Take care of your body.
Your body is your first line of defense against stress. It is important to make sure you are properly fueled and rested. Sacrificing meals or sleep can decrease your cognitive performance, so make sure you take time while studying to eat full meals and get sufficient sleep.
Snack Fairies will be handing out snacks in D.H. Hill Jr. Library Friday, April 28 from 12:30-2 p.m. and in James B. Hunt Library Monday, May 1 from 9-11 a.m.
Campus Health will be giving out free Torchy’s Tacos and stress-management advice in Governors Scott Courtyard Tuesday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you are in need of food or housing assistance, visit the Pack Essentials website. All students, staff and faculty are welcome to visit the Feed the Pack Food Pantry, and through a Pack Essentials application, students can apply for full or partial meal plan scholarships.
Exercise is another way to combat stress. This includes anything to get your body moving, from a walk through campus to an independent or group workout at Carmichael Gym.
If you would rather workout with others, Wellness and Recreation is offering small-group, beginner-friendly community workouts every day of finals week. Registration is required.
These community workouts are in addition to regular group fitness classes for all skill levels and interests, including yoga, cycle, dance and HIIT. These classes are free to all students.
Centennial Campus will host free yoga Monday, May 1 and Wednesday, May 3 12:15-1 p.m. for anyone of any skill level. No registration is required.
Dorothea Dix Park offers free yoga classes on the Flowers Field. The next class is Monday, May 1 from 6-7 p.m. and registration is encouraged.
Spend time outside.
Spending time in nature — especially green environments with the presence of water — has a positive impact on one’s mental health, the National Alliance on Mental Illness reports.
Consider sitting in a green area to relax. There is plenty of green space on campus, including the Court of North Carolina, The Corner on Centennial Campus, Governors Scott Courtyard or the Artists’ Backyard near Turlington Hall. Off-campus green spaces such as Pullen Park or Dorothea Dix Park are accessible using GoRaleigh buses or the Wolfline.
Going on a walk in nature can be a great way to destress. Take a friend on one of the many greenway trails throughout the city of Raleigh to explore, starting with the Rocky Branch Trail, which is a paved, 3.8 mi greenway that passes through NC State’s campus.
Visit a garden festival and plant sale at J.C. Raulston Arboretum Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free to college students, this event will feature food trucks, Howling Cow ice cream and a plant sale with over 250 types of plants.
Connect with others.
Research indicates social connection has a myriad of benefits, including improving one’s overall mental health. Connection can be as simple as sharing space with others. All four campus community centers include lounge areas open during business hours where anyone can come to study or take a break.
Petting a dog lowers the stress hormone cortisol, Johns Hopkins Medicine reports. The NC State community is offering numerous opportunities to connect with canines throughout finals.
Visit the Career Development Center Friday, April 28 from 1-2 p.m. for Puppies and Pizza. Pause for paws at Hunt Library Monday, May 1 from noon-2 p.m. Join the Women’s Center to pet therapy dogs on Stafford Commons Tuesday, May 2 from 1-3 p.m.
Avoid too much exposure to news and social media.
While it is important to stay informed, taking breaks from constant news reports and social media posts in favor of spending time with others or pursuing hobbies can reduce feelings of hopelessness.
Seek help when needed.
If you or someone you know is exhibiting concerning behaviors or emotions, don’t be ashamed to ask for help.
There are people and resources available to help if at any point you need support. Visit the Wolfpack Wellness page for a comprehensive list of wellness resources, including instructions for scheduling a counseling appointment with the Counseling Center, community providers, or AcademicLiveCare.
If you think someone you know is struggling, make an online referral with Prevention Services.
If you would like to talk to trained listeners, HopeLine is a 24/7 confidential local telephone service that works to create a non-judgmental space for callers to discuss their concerns. The text line is open Monday through Friday from 3-9 p.m., and the call line is open 24/7. Call or text 919-231-4525 or 877-235-4525.
If you or someone you know is having difficulty processing grief or having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
The Counseling Center’s website offers free online screenings, a plethora of self-help resources regarding mental health and wellness concerns and a comprehensive list of campus services available for those who need guidance. To view an exhaustive list, visit counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/resources.
If you’re seeking professional counseling or other mental health services on campus, visit the Counseling Center’s Getting Started page at counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/about-us/gettingstarted to complete paperwork, set up an appointment and more.
