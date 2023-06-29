The Supreme Court struck down the use of race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and UNC-Chapel Hill on Thursday.
The court ruled 6-3 in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and 6-2 in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from the case involving Harvard.
Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the majority opinion.
“...The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race,” Roberts wrote. “Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built or lessons learned, but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”
The decision means colleges and universities will look to amend admissions practices that consider race as a factor to promote a diverse student body.
Read the decision here.
2:45 p.m., June 29 update:
NC State released a statement in response to the Supreme Court decision:
"The U.S. Supreme Court today made a landmark ruling regarding affirmative action in higher education. The Court’s decision is complex, and NC State, along with the UNC System, is currently reviewing the ruling and its potential impacts. NC State will of course follow the law.
"NC State has every intention of continuing our critical public land-grant university tradition of admitting and serving talented and ambitious students from across North Carolina and beyond. We remain committed to providing the opportunity of a transformative NC State education to future leaders from all backgrounds, experiences and interests."
University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans issued a statement:
“We are closely reviewing today’s decision and will follow the law.
“Our public universities do extraordinary work every day to serve students of all backgrounds, beliefs, income levels and life experiences. Every student in North Carolina should know that the UNC System welcomes their talent and ambition. The most important work of higher education is not in deciding how to allocate limited admissions slots at highly competitive schools, but in reaching and encouraging more students to take advantage of our 16 remarkable public universities.”
