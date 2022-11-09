Students gathered in Stafford Commons Sunday morning for a demonstration in favor of abortion rights. The event was planned and co-sponsored by student organizations Progressive Students Task Force and Planned Parenthood Generation Action.
The Reproductive Rights March opened with a performance from NC State a cappella group Ladies in Red then allowed time for attendees to view tables set up by NextGen America and local politicians such as Joshua Bradley and Jennifer Truman.
Progressive Student Task Force president and founder Rose Amburose, a second-year studying philosophy, said the demonstration was about getting people involved in activism.
“Aside from just the demonstration, we want to help get people aware of what the stakes really are and get people really excited and interested in reproductive healthcare activism, and just activism in general, to the point where they engage in it further,” Amburose said. “Our generation is probably one of the most politically apathetic generations ever, and I totally understand that there have been so many awful things that have happened during our lifetime, but we have to be the thread that holds democracy together.”
Because of the midterm elections taking place Nov. 8, Amburose said it was crucial for the march to take place in the days before.
“Abortion is on the ballot,” Amburose said. “You might not see it on the ballot when you look at it, but abortion is definitely on the ballot now more than ever. We are seeing more Democratic candidates have some sort of pro-birth stance and more and more Republican politicians take even more extreme stances on abortion. Views are changing to very extreme sides of the political spectrum, so it's really crucial that we elect truly progressive candidates who are going to fight for these causes because abortion rights are human rights.”
Soon after the beginning of the event, counter protesters arrived with signs wielding slogans like “Pray To End Abortion.”
Lydia Taylor, a third-year at Campbell University and fellow for Students for Life of America, spoke for the anti-abortion protestors saying, “Students for Life works to counter events and provide pregnancy resources for women, so anytime we see an event we try to be there and stand for life and have peaceful conversations.”
Taylor said the organization wanted to dismantle the stereotype that anti-abortion activists harass women or don’t care about those seeking abortion access.
“We’re actually here because we care about women,” Taylor said. “We think abortion hurts women.”
Attendee of the Reproductive Rights March Dana Palmer, a fourth-year studying animal science, said the counter protesters were welcome to be there as long as they didn’t cause problems.
“As long as they’re not doing anything to actively harm people, as we were told not to, it’s OK,” Palmer said. “Of course no one should be trying to physically harm each other, that’s not going to get us anywhere. They have their reasons, even though some of them may not make sense.”
The demonstration later consisted of a performance from NC State’s DanceLife, as well as speeches from NC State professor Dr. Karey Harwood, North Carolina State Sen. Natalie Murdock and Rep. Deborah Ross.
Harwood issued a call to action to attendees in wake of the midterm elections.
“In North Carolina, as of today, abortion is legal up to 20 weeks,” Harwood said. “If conservative candidates win just a few more seats in this Tuesday’s election, North Carolina is on track to follow in the footsteps of states like Tennessee, where there is essentially a total ban. The fight to reclaim what we have lost is just getting started. I urge you to get involved, to learn more and most importantly, to vote.”
In her speech, Murdock said she hopes to preserve abortion rights through her position on the state Senate.
“Every birthing person deserves access to quality, affordable reproductive healthcare, which includes safe and respectful maternal care,” Murdock said. “That’s what our laws should be focused on. We must pass legislation that directly aims to address racial disparities and inequality in maternal healthcare. These are not radical proposals. These are policies that will give women and children the resources that they need to survive.”
The event concluded with a march through central campus with attendees carrying signs. The anti-abortion protesters marched behind the group with megaphones and signs of their own.