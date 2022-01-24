Student Senate’s first meeting of the spring semester took place over Zoom on Jan. 19. Two bills were passed, and it was announced that 51% of fiscal funds remain for the 2021-22 year.
Doug Morton, associate vice chancellor for facilities, gave a presentation on NC State’s multi-year electrical distribution system upgrade plan, “Power Forward.” The project, which has a budget of $60 million, will occur in four phases and is expected to be completed in 2025.
The current electrical distribution system has been growing in tandem with the campus as early as 1960. Morton said as the campus tripled in size, the system became more in danger of being affected by animal and water intrusion.
“Parts of that system are as old as 1960 — way too old,” Morton said. “The system is hypercomplex and we want to simplify the system.”
Other goals of the plan include reducing risks for maintenance workers, isolating faults, minimizing campus-wide outages and more electrical capacity.
“A power outage that might have lasted hours will last seconds going forward because the system will correct itself and automatically reroute the power to some other spot and feed the campus again,” Morton said.
In other announcements, intent to run forms for the spring senate election cycle will be available for submission between Feb. 11 and Feb. 20. Two all-candidate meetings are scheduled for Feb. 22 and 23 and campaigning can officially begin Feb. 25. General elections will start March 7 and end March 8.
Two pieces of legislation were passed, both unanimously:
FB 74 Agronomy Club at NC State Reimbursement Act
Finance Bill 74 allocates $2,000 to the Agronomy Club’s travel fees for an upcoming national competition.
SR-A 72 Echeverry Montano Board of Elections Chair Reconfirmation Act
Senate Resolution 72 reconfirms current Board of Elections Chair Maria Echeverry Montano to the position of Chair of the Board of Elections for the 101st Session of Student Government.