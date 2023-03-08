Student Senate President Miles Calzini released a statement after Student Government’s Election Reveal Party endorsing Reid/Markert for student body president and vice president.
In the statement, Calzini said Reid and Markert have shown they have the skills and experience it takes to lead the student body during their time as members of Student Government.
“Seeing each of them prosper as they took on greater and greater responsibilities in Student Government has been greatly rewarding, and I know they will rise to the challenge that their new roles will bring,” Calzini said.
Calzini said he expects Reid and Markert to be inclusive and strong leaders and encouraged students to participate in voting in the runoff election.
The runoff election will take place on Thursday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the Get Involved website. Click here to read Calzini’s full statement.