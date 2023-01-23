On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the 102nd session Student Senate gathered for its first meeting of the semester.
Chair of the Board of Elections Maria Echeverry Montano, a third-year studying political science, gave a report in light of upcoming elections this semester.
“Spring election interest meetings are on our horizon,” Echeverry Montano said. “The next meetings will be on January 27 and February 8 at 3 p.m. and 1 p.m., both in the Student Government suite.”
Echeverry Montano later said that interest meetings are not exclusive to sitting senators, encouraging any interested students to attend.
Five senators announced resignations from their positions, one of which being Student Senate President Pro Tempore, Katie Phillips, a third-year studying political science. While resigning from her pro tempore position, Phillips will remain a senator representing the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
The pro tempore is intended to replace the Student Senate president temporarily in the instance the president needs to step down for any reason, such as an emergency or a conflict of interest regarding legislation or debate. In light of Phillips’ resignation, an election to fill the position took place immediately.
While several senators were nominated by their colleagues for the role, considerable favor was shown for Stephen McGuinness, a third-year studying polymer and color chemistry, during debate.
“I think that it would be a huge disservice to Senator McGuinness if I did not speak on behalf of him or the role that he’s played,” said Allison Markert, a second-year studying natural resources, of McGuinness. “I chair the select committee on Title IX and he has absolutely stepped up every time given the opportunity.”
McGuinness landed the position and assumed his duties immediately.
First-year Caroline Miranda also received high praise from their peers upon receiving a nomination, and their eventual election, for the position of Legislative Secretary.
“They really have the potential to go far in Student Government because of how dedicated they are to the overall mission,” said Annabelle Rosse, a first-year studying political science.
Miranda will begin their duties at the next student government meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Additionally, five appointed senators were confirmed and sworn in, as well as a new director of sustainability, Zoe Smith, a fourth-year studying foreign languages and literature.
Legislation Passed
GB 68 - Executive Branch Remediation Plan Requirement Removal Act - Passed
GB 68 effectively amended Student Government’s procedure should a senator fail to meet the attendance policy, which currently states that senators may not be absent from more than three consecutive cabinets, one-on-ones and/or departmental meetings. Should senators fail to meet that requirement, GB 68 proposes a remediation plan be implemented, however, also states the president is within his or her right to bypass such protocol in favor of immediately dismissing an official. The bill passed with 51 positive votes, one negative and four abstentions.
GB 71 - Eric Moore Outstanding Student Senator of the Year Award Act - Passed
GB 71 honors the recently passed Eric Moore, NC State’s first African American Student Senate president, who served his term from 1969 to 1970. The bill seeks to acknowledge the contributions made to Student Government by Moore during his term, and by a similarly driven student senator during the most recent session, by recognizing an official “who has demonstrated a similarly outstanding commitment in their service to the student body through the Student Senate.” The bill passed with 56 positive votes, zero negatives and zero abstentions.
FB 76 - Wolf de Nakhre Funding Act - Passed
FB 76 provides Wolf de Nakhre, a multicultural Bhangra dance team, with $1,500 to be used for travel, costuming and various competition fees. The bill passed with 55 positive votes, zero negatives and one abstention.
FB 77 - Delta Sigma Iota Fraternity Incorporated Funding Act - Passed
FB 77 reimburses multicultural and South Asian interest fraternity Delta Sigma Iota up to $2,000, to be used for audio and production costs for the fraternity’s annual event, Sangeet Saagar, an a capella competition with the goal of raising proceeds for the South Asian Sexual & Mental Health Alliance. The event will take place Feb. 4 in Stewart Theatre. The bill passed with 49 positive votes, 2 negative votes and 4 abstentions.
The next Student Senate meeting will occur Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Questions regarding spring elections can be emailed to Maria Echeverry Montano at sgelections@ncsu.edu.