On March 2, Student Senate passed 12 pieces of legislation, including seven finance bills and the Student Government budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The UNC Association of Student Governments (ASG) Delegate Eelya Sefat, a third-year studying polymer and color chemistry, announced NC State was nominated for delegation of the year for the ASG 50th session awards.
During the second reading of the legislation, all bills were passed unanimously.
Legislation Passed
BB 88 - FY 2022-2023 Budget Act - Passed
The FY 2022-2023 Budget Act establishes the SG budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The act passed unanimously.
GB 89 - Appointments Reform Act - Passed
The Appointments Reform Act was created to amend the Student Body Statutes to reduce the length of the appointment process for senators. This legislation passed unanimously.
R 90 - Waste Sorting REPORTER Training Act - Passed
The Waste Sorting REPORTER Training Act supports implementing required waste sorting REPORTER training for all incoming students to reduce contamination of NC State’s compost facility. The legislation passed unanimously.
R 91 - Safety Escort Service - Passed
The Safety Escort Service was created to endorse reinstating the driving element of the University’s safety escort service, which existed before the COVID-19 pandemic. The act passed unanimously.
R 99 - Death Announcement Protocol - Passed
The Death Announcement Protocol act was created to outline postvention protocol after the death of a student, TA or professor. The legislation recommends that after a class death, a representative from the college and from the counseling center deliver the news and offer mental health resources to students. Although there is a similar postvention plan in place for student deaths, this act recommends a plan that includes faculty death. R 99 passed unanimously.
FB 92, 95, 96, 97, 98, 100 and 101 received a motion to be blocked together and were all voted upon simultaneously. These finance bills also passed unanimously.
FB 92 - Cricket Club at NC State Reimbursement Act- Passed
FB 92 provides $4,889 to the Cricket Club for reimbursement of travel, equipment fees, jerseys, and registration fees.
FB 95 - Rafting Club at NC State Allocation Act - Passed
FB 95 provides $4,800 to the Rafting Club for the purpose of travel and equipment.
FB 96 - Bangladesh Student Association Allocation Act - Passed
FB 96 provides $1,000 to the Bangladesh Student Association for the purpose of equipment and events.
FB 97 - Men’s Ultimate Club Allocation Act - Passed
FB 97 provides $4,999 to the Men’s Ultimate Club for reimbursement of travel, equipment, jerseys, and registration fees.
FB 98 - Women’s Club Volleyball at NC State Allocation Act - Passed
FB 98 provides $4,999 to Women’s Club Volleyball for travel, insurance fees, league dues, and entry fee expenses.
FB 100 - American Society for Quality, Student Branch Reimbursement Act - Passed
FB 100 provides $596 to the American Society for Quality, Student Branch for the reimbursement of travel and conference fees.
FB 101 - Grains of Time Allocation Act - Passed
FB 101 provides $4,232.53 to the Grains of Time group for the purpose of travel expenses.