This warm November weather has students at NC State wondering how climate change is affecting the Raleigh area, and how they can help in the fight against man-made, anthropogenic climate change.
Student Energy Club (SEC) is one student organization on campus helping teach students how they can help fight climate change. Gavin Mouat, a graduate student in environmental engineering and officer of Student Energy Club, said sustainability efforts go beyond the creation of laws.
"Endeavors to combat climate change must not only occur in our legislatures, but also in our communities,” Mouat said.
The club leads NC State’s Energy Week, a key component of the student body’s continuing commitment to sustainability as a whole. The SEC takes on the challenge of educating others about clean energy, as well as connecting students with meaningful career experiences.
“Be it through engineering, business, policy or any other college, SEC offers you the chance to connect with those already involved in the energy field,” Mouat said.
Clubs like the SEC give students crucial and meaningful opportunities to learn to approach climate problems from a technical and political face.
“My career aspirations focus on policy-making through a technical lens,” Mouat said. “As part of an energy modeling research group, I'm able to see firsthand the tools needed to make informed decisions on the path to decarbonization. … Doing this kind of work is incredibly fulfilling, as I'm aiding in addressing the technical challenges that inevitably come with energy system transitions.”
Other student organizations on campus, such as The National Parks Club, host events that allow students to learn and apply sustainable practices in a communal, day-to-day sense. As one of NC State’s largest outdoor recreational student organizations, one of The National Parks Club’s pillars is environmentalism and sustainability at NC State and the city of Raleigh as a whole. Caleb Riggins, a third-year studying civil engineering, is the volunteer committee officer for The National Parks Club.
“Our volunteers joining us at these events get a chance to learn about sustainable practices going on in the community and help out by getting their hands dirty,” Riggins said.
Riggins said this past year The National Parks Club has spent time doing campus cleanups, composting on campus and offering a helping hand to community gardens.
“These events are great ways to develop environmentally-conscious behaviors,” Riggins said. “We always walk away from these experiences with new knowledge and the satisfaction of supporting small, environmentally-friendly organizations.”
Grace Haas, a fourth-year studying biological sciences and former member of The National Parks Club’s volunteer committee, said the club makes fighting climate change feel less lonely.
“Considering the state of the environment can feel very isolating and hopeless at times,” Haas said. “Volunteering within [The National Parks Club] made climate action feel more feasible and helped me feel less alone in environmental efforts.”
According to Haas, volunteer efforts continue to be the pulse of sustainability on campus, and are equally as rewarding to those who participate.
Student engagement in environmental issues helps maintain the momentum of progress for our University, and play a larger role in advancing sustainability nationwide. Eco-oriented student organizations such as these provide the greater NC State community many opportunities to get involved in educational, community-oriented, and career pursuits towards a sustainable future. Sustainability efforts are only as strong as the pack that backs it.
To learn more about SEC and The National Parks Club, check out their websites.