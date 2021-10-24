NC State Student Health has been on the move to get students vaccinated against the flu. Students might notice the flyers and signs posted around campus with information about getting the flu shot.
No appointment is required to receive the flu shot, but students must show proof of University-approved insurance. The approved insurance companies include Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Aetna, Student Blue, Tricare and United Healthcare. Students with other insurance plans will have $25 charged to their university student account.
There are walk-in flu clinics once a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in various locations on campus. To find these locations and dates, visit the Student Health Services website.
For students to receive the flu shot at a walk-in clinic, they must upload a copy of their insurance card to the HealthyPack Portal prior to their arrival at the clinic. After arrival at the clinic, the visit is short and students can be vaccinated against the flu within 10 minutes.
If students cannot attend one of the walk-in clinic dates, individual appointments can be made. Students can make an appointment to get their flu vaccine online via the HealthyPackPortal or by calling 919-515-2563.
Keri Massey-Shands, the outreach and student engagement coordinator for Student Health Services, said receiving the flu shot is extremely important, especially within the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are in for a brutal flu season,” Massey-Shands said. “At any primary care appointment, patients will be asked if they want to get their flu shot; we are really pushing this.”
Jake Long, a third-year studying business administration, said he thinks it is important for students to get the flu shot.
“I personally will be getting the flu shot,” Long said. “It is important to stop the spread of the flu, especially with COVID.”
Jacob Parvin, a second-year studying computer science, already received his flu shot for this season.
“My arm was a little sore after, but overall I didn't have any side effects,” Parvin said.
Some students express concerns about the flu shot, such as how it affects the COVID-19 vaccine and if it is truly necessary.
The CDC states that both vaccines can be given at the same time, but “people should follow the recommended schedule for either vaccine: If you haven’t gotten your currently recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccine, get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can, and ideally get a flu vaccine by the end of October.”
According to Massey-Shands, students can receive both vaccines in the same appointment if they want.
“You can get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot in the same visit if you really wanted,” Massey-Shands said. “You won’t get really sick or anything like that, and they might put them in different arms, but that’s it.”
So far, Student Health Services has administered over a thousand flu shots this semester. If students are interested in getting their flu shot, they can attend a walk-in clinic or make an appointment online.