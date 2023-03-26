McKenzy Heavlin, a first-year graduate student in electrical engineering and student body president, sent an official notice of veto for Resolution 106, Naloxone and Basic First Aid Act, to the Student Senate in an email on March 23.
R 106 passed in the Senate March 22. The bill recommends to University Housing that Naloxone and Basic First Aid Training is implemented into the Resident Advisors’ training curriculum, and that two doses of naloxone, an emergency treatment for opioid overdose, are made available in each residence hall on campus and managed by the Resident Advisor on duty.
Heavlin included an overview of his reasoning behind the veto in his email.
“I want to assure you I agree with the spirit of this bill in ensuring that students have access to life saving medicine, but there are resolved clauses in the bill that will be difficult to implement,” Heavlin wrote in the email. “Specifically, I have concerns with the consent waiver for students as that introduces many legal conversations that will slow down the implementation of this. Additionally, NC State offers naloxone training that could be utilized instead of Red Cross or another outside organization.
“I believe this bill has many good resolved clauses that 103 can build off on and I would encourage interested Senators to work with SBP-elect Reid and SSP-elect McGuiness to discuss how to implement it at NC State,” Heavlin wrote.
