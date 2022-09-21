On Aug. 15,2022, Raleigh piloted “Sip n’ Stroll,” a designated area where alcoholic beverages from participatory vendors may be bought by customers and carried openly to different locations and other participatory vendors. The open container law operates Sunday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sip n’ Stroll requires participants to stay within the boundaries of the district with only drinks purchased by participating vendors, disposing of them before leaving the area. Three markers designate businesses who are a part of the program, with green “Sold here” signs, blue “Welcomed here” signs and red “Not permitted here” signs. These notifications have been scattered around the district for easy guidance in navigating the limitations.
According to Allisun Sipes, a lead bartender at Crank Arm Brewery in the Warehouse District and a participatory vendor of the Sip n’ Stroll program, the open container law has positive effects for not only the brewery, but for the downtown Raleigh community as well.
“I think it makes sense for what it is,” Sipes said. “I think it’s good that it’s not necessarily the entirety of downtown as to one central area. It’s been nothing but positive for us, and people have bought into it and seem really happy about it.”
Rachel Braun, a bartending employee of Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop, was initially skeptical of the implementation of Raleigh’s first open container law due to the changes and confusion that came with its initial launch, but she said it has been good for the record store portion of the venue in particular.
“When they first announced it, they were talking about doing it with specific novelty cups,” Braun said. “Then it was going to be labeled cups, and now it’s stickers which tended to slow down bar service. But it’s really good for the record store since there is so much less commitment. Instead of having to sit here to have your beer, you can stay here for five minutes and then leave. So it has definitely helped with sales.”
Sipes said though the rules were initially confusing for some at first, it has been nothing but positive for businesses involved.
“If anything, it helps boost sales because people will now buy an extra beer that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” Sipes said.
Braun wants those in the NC State community who plan to participate in the social district to be safe.
“The main thing is to be safe,” Braun said. “There is a lot more presence of cops patrolling and theoretically, it would be very easy to get a fine at 10:01 p.m. because it ends at 10 p.m. Luckily, the way they have it set up is once that once a person leaves, they are no longer that business’s responsibility unless they were the ones to over serve them. So it’s nice that the responsibility doesn’t fall on us if someone is in Moore Square with a Pour House cup, but it’s also worrying because that’s more of a reason that people can get ticketed for.”
More information on Sip n’ Stroll can be found here.