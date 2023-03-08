Student Government announced the results of this year’s election at their Election Reveal Party in Talley Student Union, and a runoff election between Timothy Reid/Allison Markert and Nina Kudlak/Will Vuncannon will be held to determine student body president and vice president.
Runoffs are held when none of the student body tickets win over 50% of votes in the initial election. Reid/Markert won 35.4% of votes and Kudlak Vuncannon won 23.5% of votes. The runoff election will take place on Thursday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the Get Involved website.
Seats were available for the 102nd session student body officer and Student Senate positions. All of the student body officer races were uncontested with the exception of the race for student body president and student body vice president.
Stephen McGuinness, a third-year studying biological sciences and polymer and color chemistry, was elected student senate president. Evan Martino, a second-year studying general agriculture, was elected student body treasurer.
The races for Senate seats in the College of Education, College of Engineering and College of Humanities and Social Sciences were contested.
Listed below are the winning candidates of the Student Senate elections.
College of Agriculture and Life Sciences:
Max Nicely
College of Sciences:
Zainab Abdul Aleem
Caroline Miranda
Nathan Passey
Nathaniel Somma
Lenny Thai
College of Education:
Charles Kellon
Jahzar Fields
Bradley Quinn
College of Engineering:
Shiva Gadireddy
Naila Din
Amina Abdulsalam
Alyssa Price
Maddi Hardwick
Makayla Hines
Aaina Vannan
Amory Gaylord
Connor Hekking
Ryan Polk
College of Humanities and Social Sciences:
Alianna Kendall-Brooks
Vanessa Dixon
Maddie Watts
Aisha Abdul Aleem
Chalina Lauraine
Summer Vayel Wheeler
Isaac Carreno
Poole College of Management:
Reed Ballus
Rucheer Dave
Parker Dunn
Saif Elsisy
Joseph Wittmer
Wilson College of Textiles:
Kayla Bigley
Graduate and Lifelong Education:
Meshary Alghamdi
Ray Baek
Amiya Haque
Kelsey Jenkins
Surendhar Kaliannan
Sydney Welch
Division of Academic and Student Affairs:
Camryn Kline