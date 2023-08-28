Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to sexual assault.
NC State Police received a report of a sexual assault occurring at Lee Hall on Monday, according to a WolfAlert sent Monday evening. The survivor and the suspect are both students who met through a dating app. The suspect has been positively identified and has not yet been apprehended.
According to the WolfAlert, the survivor provided the following description of the suspect: black T-shirt, black hair, 6-foot-6, 141 to 160 pounds, 18 to 20 years old, male and described by the survivor as white.
This incident was reported less than 24 hours after a WolfAlert reported a sexual battery in Owen Hall. NC State Police said the incidents appear to be unrelated.
If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship violence, sexual violence, stalking or any other form of interpersonal violence and are in need of advocacy services, the NC State Women’s Center has trained advocates available to offer crisis intervention, emotional support, resources and referrals. Students can contact the 24/7 Sexual Assault Helpline at 919-515-4444 or email ncsuadvocate@ncsu.edu to schedule an appointment with an advocate.
Advocacy services through the NC State Women’s Center are available for all students inclusive of all gender identities and sexual orientations.
For more information on advocacy services, please visit go.ncsu.edu/supportsurvivors. If you would like to talk to a confidential resource, you can also connect with the NC State Counseling Center at 919-515-2423. You may also visit go.ncsu.edu/safe for additional information on resources and reporting options.
