Student organization RED-i completes creative projects for other NC State affiliated organizations for free. Its services include photography, videography and graphic design.
Anna Carlson, a fifth-year studying biology and entrepreneurship and team leader for RED-i, said RED-i is beneficial for the student organizations as well as the creators at RED-i.
“Student orgs don’t have to pay for anything we provide, but we get paid, so it’s a win-win situation,” Carlson said.
RED-i staff members are paid by the Department of Academic and Student Affairs (DASA) as University employees.
Some examples of the projects RED-i works on include headshots, logo design and promotional videos.
“In a normal semester, we do a lot of photoshoots that are headshots for organizations who want to promote their leadership,” Carlson said. “We do photography for events and, on the videography side, it’s a lot of promotional videos and video event recap, and then graphic design is a lot of logos and digital advertising stuff.”
Jazz Moe is a third-year studying graphic design and a graphic designer for RED-i. She said students should take advantage of RED-i.
“You should definitely join RED-i if you’d like to be a part of our team or if you have some projects that you would like done, then you should make a request, because we have some great people working for us, and we produce some awesome work,” Moe said.
Moe talked about the types of projects she works on as a graphic designer for RED-i.
“Some projects I have been working on have been logos for different clubs or little briefs or anything they may need digitally: brand identity pieces like t-shirt designs, it could be website illustrations, that kind of thing,” Moe said. “For me, it’s very one-on-one with the client, back-and-forth.”
Jonathon Silva, a third-year studying applied learning design and technology and a photographer for RED-i, said students interested in joining RED-i should give it a shot. It’s a great way to learn.
“I have done photography for years, but there are some that have done photography for a year, for a couple of months,” Silva said. “They say they don’t have the experience, but that’s the point of RED-i. You learn from each other. It’s not like you learn on your own. You’re taking the abilities of others and learn from them.”
Carlson said organizations should not be afraid to reach out.
“As long as you are a registered student org, which means registering with Student Government or Get Involved, we can do pretty much anything, so just ask the question,” Carlson said. “Don’t be afraid to [direct message] us or anything like that. We are super open to different types of projects and will most likely be able to work with you, so just ask.”
Check out RED-i’s Instagram page if you want to become a staff member at RED-i or if you want to make a project request.
“If you want to get involved staff-wise, we tend to keep the Instagram updated when it comes to openings,” Carlson said. “We had a really big hiring event this fall, so I’m not sure when the next one is going to be, but staying on top of the Instagram, and even messaging them just to say, ‘I’m interested if something pops up,’ because we will message you back if something does pop up and give you the opportunity to interview if you’re still interested.”