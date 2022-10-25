Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death.
According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers.
The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring off campus. At this time, the University is still investigating the on-campus death of student Tristan Burd, who passed away Oct. 7.
8 p.m., Oct. 25 update:
NC State students, faculty and staff received a message regarding the student’s death from Chancellor Randy Woodson.
“Our NC State community experienced the tragic loss of the Wolfpack family near campus early this morning,” Woodson said in the email. “We grieve with the student’s family and friends. The Raleigh Police Department is investigating the death, and they do not suspect foul play.”
The University will offer expanded counseling services and space at Talley Student Union, room 3223, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 12 to 2 p.m. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to take advantage of mental health services and resources.
NC State will also be hosting a State of Wellness discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. in room 4101 of Talley Student Union. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss what the University can do to better understand and help with mental health struggles in the campus community.
This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
The Counseling Center’s website offers free online screenings, a plethora of self-help resources regarding mental health and wellness concerns and a comprehensive list of campus services available for those who need guidance. To view an exhaustive list, visit counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/resources.
If you’re seeking professional counseling or other mental health services on campus, visit the Counseling Center’s Getting Started page at counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/about-us/gettingstarted to complete paperwork, set up an appointment and more.