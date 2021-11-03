As part of this year’s Red and White Week at NC State, students took some time on Thursday, Oct. 28 to commune with six therapy dogs, which are specially trained to reduce stress in people’s lives. The event, dubbed Pause for Paws, was organized by Prevention Services, an organization dedicated to promoting well-being among students.
Prevention Services offers weekly drop-in spaces where students can get together, expel negative energy and help each other know they aren’t alone. It also offers an anonymous referral program called NC State CARES, as well as tabling, where ambassadors inform passersby about different services and mental health by setting up tables on the street.
Lauren Bradley, a third-year studying social work and a mental health ambassador with Prevention Services, described the scope of the organization and how it is handling the transition out of the pandemic.
“We’re more out on campus, and people who are just walking by can see, ‘Oh look, there’s Prevention Services, there’s the Counseling Center,’” Bradley said.
At the organized event, around 50 students cycled through six stations where dogs were waiting to be loved and to give away their “unconditional affection,” according to Evan Jarrell, a first-year studying life sciences.
Mila Lopez, a first-year studying English, described how animals impact her mental health.
“Finding different forms of love, through animals, through nature … really makes you feel seen and validated,” Lopez said.
Proving this sentiment, Radar, a black and white dog whose mouth hung open in a constant smile, knew just how to interact with people. He backed into a few students' feet, rubbing up against them and sitting on their feet, waiting for a hug.
According to Rae McCorkle, a trainer with Canines for Therapy, the dogs are specially trained to work with crowds of people. First, they are chosen on the basis of their personality; they have to be calm and adaptable. Then, they undergo a seven-week training class.
A black lab named Forrest laid out on his side towards the end of the hour-and-a-half long event.
“He’s going to get home and pass out for a while,” McCorkle said, wiping slobber from the dog’s mouth.
According to McCorkle, the two have been working together for eight years. They visit nursing homes, schools and care facilities in order to provide dogs’ calming influence to those in need.
“I think there’s a lot of need [for] mental health awareness,” McCorkle said. “… Being able to lay there and pet a dog does amazing things for your heart and just makes you happy.”
McCorkle said she will be back on campus later this month for another event.
During Thursday’s event, students found themselves reminiscing about their own dogs. Jarrell described the valuable role pets have in people’s lives.
“No matter what, how hard your day has been, you can just kind of go back and have a dog to cuddle up with,” Jarrell said. “… There’s been a couple of other events that have dogs on campus, and every time it’s a great day.”