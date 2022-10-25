In the upcoming election, voters in Raleigh and Wake County will vote on several bond referendums. Wake County voters will consider two bond proposals for Wake County Public Schools and Wake Technical Community College, and Raleigh voters will consider a bond proposal for Raleigh Parks and Greenway. The approval of these bonds would result in higher property taxes for residents of Wake County and Raleigh.
Wake Technical Community College “Workforce Forward” Bond: $353.2 million
This bond would fund an expansion of Wake Tech’s health science programs, construction of a permanent Western Wake Campus and a new cyber science building on Wake Tech’s RTP Campus and renovations and upgrades to Wake Tech campus locations.
Wake County Public School System Bond: $530.7 million
To accommodate for rapid growth in Wake County, this bond would fund five new schools — three elementary schools in Apex, Fuquay-Varina and Wendell, a middle school in Morrisville and a high school for west Cary and Morrisville. It would also fund renovations in schools throughout the district and other costs such as equipment and technology.
Raleigh Parks Bond Referendum: $275 million
This bond would fund 20 projects throughout the city, including the construction of a $54 million aquatic center at Chavis Park and a new Devereux Meadow park north of downtown. It would fund greenway connectors around Raleigh, including a new greenway connecting Crabtree Creek Greenway to downtown Raleigh and Dix Park, which is part of the Devereux Meadow park plan.