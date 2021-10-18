NC State named Deanna Dannels the new dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS), effective July 2021. Since then, Dannels has been committed to engaging students and creating a college of success.
Dannels has been at NC State for her entire career in university administration and has worked at the University for 21 years. She coordinated the public speaking course at the University, directed the graduate masters program in communication and trained the teaching assistants in the department for 15 years. Dannels was associate dean for six years prior to being appointed dean.
“The administrative roles I’ve had have given me deep insight into areas of the college,” Dannels said. “I am not starting completely anew. I know this college well, and that has served me well as dean.”
Dannels held two meet and greet opportunities in September in order to get to know some of the students at NC State. At the meet and greets, students were prompted to ask questions by writing them on sticky notes and posting them on a board.
“I will be posting the answers to these questions in my monthly check-in,” Dannels said. “For the monthly check-ins, I really want to touch base with students and give some updates.”
With these monthly check-ins, the dean is hoping to engage students and learn more about the CHASS student experience.
“It is incredibly important for me to break down the barriers that can exist between students and administration,” Dannels said. “I want students to know that I am accessible, I am happy to answer any questions and I am a very visual person.”
Madison Sommeso, a second-year studying sociology, said Dannels has been very accessible to students.
“I am glad that the dean is reaching out to students,” Sommeso said. “It is nice to see that she is interested in knowing how we are doing, and I love the idea of doing monthly check-ins for students.”
The monthly check-ins will occur for graduate and undergraduate students on separate days each month and will offer students time to talk with the dean about campus life.
“Monthly check-ins are a space for students to share concerns or ask questions,” Dannels said. “To the extent that I can make experiences better, I will.”
According to Dannels, the dean is responsible for the daily operations of a college. Dannels is committed to making sure CHASS is fulfilling the missions set forth by the University and the college.
“Our goal is to create the best educational experience possible,” Dannels said. “My job is to ensure I have the right faculty to do that.”
Dannels said the last year has been very difficult for many students and staff at the University, and she wants to make sure they are comfortable with the return to campus.
“We have been through a crisis,” Dannels said. “My job is to recognize where we are and to bring vision and tone and mindfulness to the floor whenever possible.”
For contact information, or more general information about the dean, visit the University's Meet the Dean website.