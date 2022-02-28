NC State announced further updates to its health and safety requirements on Feb. 28, making masks optional in classrooms and teaching labs beginning March 7. No college, department or employee can require mask wearing, according to the University. On Feb. 28, masks became optional in most indoor spaces other than instructional settings.
The update comes at the request of the UNC Board of Governors with President Peter Hans asking each system school to make the change, writing on Feb. 25 that K-12 schools and local governments were removing mask mandates.
“The time has come for UNC campuses to do the same,” Hans said in the email.
Masks remain required in healthcare settings, certain research labs and on Wolfline buses, as required by state and federal law.