On Feb. 18, University Police reported an NC State student killed at the Food Lion Shopping Center parking lot on Western Boulevard. The shooting occured around 7:35 p.m., according to the notice, adjacent to The Wash House laundromat.
University Police said the suspect, a late-20s white man with short hair and a medium build, fled the parking lot in a white vehicle headed north on Method Road. There is no immediate threat to campus, according to the notice.
According to WRAL, the victim was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital where he died.
The Raleigh Police Department is currently investigating the case. Anyone with information can contact the department at 911 or 919-878-3561.