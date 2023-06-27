Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to violence and death.
An NC State student was charged in connection with a stabbing death which occurred on Hillsborough Street in 2021.
Kailey Lynch-Firicano was charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice Tuesday. University spokesperson Mick Kulikowski said Lynch-Firicano is a current student majoring in business administration and has attended NC State since fall 2020.
According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Lynch-Firicano Monday on charges of felony obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact in connection with the murder of Christina Matos.
Matos was stabbed to death and found dead in her room on April 4, 2021 at the Signature 1505 apartments on Hillsborough Street. Lynch-Firicano was Matos’ roommate, WRAL reported.
Erick Gael Hernandez-Mendez, Matos’ husband, was charged with murder in the stabbing. His case has been scheduled for trial in June.
The indictment accuses Lynch-Firicano of helping Hernandez-Mendez escape and avoid arrest by “destroying, disposing and deleting evidence” and providing false information to law enforcement officers to “deceive and delay their investigation.
Lynch-Firicano is being held with no bond at the Wake County Detention Center. Her first court appearance is set for Wednesday.
