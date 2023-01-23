If you’re an NC State student, you’ve likely heard this word circulating around campus: wellness. With this topic being relatively widespread at NC State, several questions are raised: what does wellness mean, how can you maintain it and what can you do to be well while adjusting to college life?
Eric Hawkes, executive director of Wellness and Recreation (WellRec), said wellness is often viewed as physical, but extends to much more than that. Wellness can apply to finance, emotions, mentality, community and of course physical activity.
“It's more than just physical, and we’ve worked hard to get that information out,” Hawkes said. “All these elements intersect with each other, and our goal is to provide the campus community with resources and allow them to use what they need based on their specific situation.”
Madison Brown, coordinator of fitness for WellRec, said wellness can be implemented in a lot of ways and does not apply the same way for any two people.
“Wellness means doing whatever it takes to make you feel good both mentally and physically,” Brown said. “For me, wellness is movement of any kind.”
Students have opportunities to improve and maintain their wellness on campus, from physical activities to community building. Hawkes said finding time to just move can drastically improve wellness, physically and mentally.
“Exercise and movement has so many benefits,” Hawkes said. “That doesn't mean you need to come to the facility gym every day, it means just moving … taking the stairs instead of the elevator, or hanging out outside and finding time to decompress and think.”
Wellness also looks like finding a place of belonging or taking time alone, away from any stressors. The WellRec center offers wellness coaching through ThriveWell, a peer-lead center where students can talk to certified health coaches about wellness, goal-setting and making connections.
“We have an internal wellness group that is catered to focusing on wellness,” Brown said. “There is coaching for anything from goal-setting to time management, and students get four free wellness coaching sessions.”
The WellRec center also offers several opportunities for fitness and wellness, with at least 50,000 square feet of fitness space and smaller programs, such as the climbing center or intramural sports.
“We are always trying to find ways to break down the scariness of getting involved,” Hawkes said. “There’s so many ways to get connected, and we have a lot of opportunities for that.”
Group fitness classes are another way to intersect wellness and fitness, because anyone at any athletic level can take the classes and enjoy them.
“Every class that we provide, someone who’s never worked out could come and be successful,” Hawkes said. “You have a student leading a class who can help you on your journey, and you get a sense of belonging.”
Group fitness instructors are taught to use a specific type of language that is inclusive and energetic to make participants feel comfortable, Brown said. Group fitness classes also act as an environment to make friends and have fun.
“This setting is a great place to make friends,” Brown said. “You feel energy and accountability, and you aren't doing it alone, so the environment is super empowering and energetic. A big focus for us is using empowering and inclusive language and creating a comfortable environment.”
The WellRec center offers education sessions and fitness basics programs every Friday. The education sessions have over 15 wellness workshops that educate about self-care, financial success, setting boundaries and goal-setting. The fitness basics programs reduce barriers by teaching about the fitness center and how to use it.
The center has private rooms to help students feel comfortable and ensure that there is no worry of judgment. Hawkes said the center is working hard to make sure everyone has a place and can feel comfortable finding ways to maintain wellness that works for them.
“We recognize that walking into this building can be intimidating,” Hawkes said. “We emphasize creating a space where people feel like they belong. Society has made fitness less inclusive than it should be, and we are working hard to make sure everybody has a place here.”
Brown said the WellRec center is working to debunk the idea of putting a number to success when it comes to wellness.
“Be reasonable with your expectations,” Brown said. “Something is better than nothing, and small steps overtime is enough to benefit you.”
Hawkes advises students to find time to be active when struggling or anxious, from classes and work to mental health, and any other stressors.
“When you’re worried about classes, that’s when you need to be here the most. Being active and moving can help you during times of stress,” Hawkes said. “Be mindful of and take time for yourself. Finding joy, fun and a sense of belonging at NC State are all important, and whenever you’re feeling down or stressed, always ask for help.”
