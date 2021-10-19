11:10 a.m. update:
University Police have determined there is no ongoing threat to campus, according to a WolfAlert sent Oct. 19 at 11:10 a.m. While they are continuing to investigate the source of the threat, the information they received was not credible, Police said.
Original article:
An unnamed university department received a bomb threat at 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 18 via an unmonitored email, according to a WolfAlert sent out Tuesday morning. The WolfAlert said University Police were notified of the threat at 8:31 a.m.
As of 9:28 a.m, when the WolfAlert was sent, the suspect is unknown. According to the WolfAlert, the threat was directed at an unidentified university data center.
Following the threat, University Police have closed down a section of Hillsborough Street from Pogue Street to Gardner Street. The bus lane along Hillsborough Street has also been blocked off at the roundabout near Nelson Hall.
University Police have asked for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 919-515-3000.
This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.