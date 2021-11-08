On Nov. 1, NC State Police sent out a WolfAlert notifying students that there had been a series of catalytic converter thefts, mostly on Centennial campus. Not only is this an issue on NC State’s campus, but Raleigh Police is also experiencing an increase in similar crimes.
“I couldn't tell you exactly why Priuses are being targeted, specifically, but what I can tell you is that the metals that are in catalytic converters are very valuable,” said Daniel House, chief of police at NC State’s Police.
MarketPlace reports that catalytic converters contain metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. House went on to describe that the removal of these parts usually happens with an electric saw and people can cut them off very quickly.
“You know, [it takes] 30 seconds,” House said. “They cut it off and take it and then what they do is try to sell it to a metal recycler, which is a lot of times where people get caught.”
House explained that metal recyclers require licenses or permits, which is why most thieves get caught in the process of selling or soon after.
He also detailed that if a student’s car's catalytic converter was stolen, they would know.
“Catalytic converters are hooked to your exhaust,” House said. “If you cut the catalytic converter out, your car will be very loud.”
According to House, University Police have recorded about 15 catalytic converter thefts and that they are occurring in NC State’s housing areas.
He recommends all NC State students be increasingly watchful of their vehicles and others’ as well.
“If you see something, say something,” House said, echoing the Homeland Security slogan.
Raleigh Police made a YouTube video concerning these thefts which includes detectives answering questions about these crimes.
“Be vigilant; Think before you park your car somewhere,” said Bryce Merold, a Raleigh Police detective.
If you feel unsafe or threatened in any situation, contact University Police immediately to report suspicious activities or crimes on campus by calling 911 or 919-515-3000.