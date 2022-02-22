On Feb. 22, NC State outlined updates to its mask requirements and COVID-19 testing protocols. Starting Monday, Feb. 28, masks will be optional in a variety of indoor settings on campus.
According to the email, face coverings will continue to be mandatory in instructional settings such as classrooms and laboratories. Masks will also be required on Wolfline buses, in clinical spaces such as Student Health Center and the Veterinary Hospital, and for workers in dining locations.
Weekly COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated individuals, but students and staff will continue to have access to free testing.