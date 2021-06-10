In an email sent June 10, NC State’s administration outlined updates about changes regarding mask requirements and other COVID-19 restrictions. Beginning June 14, face coverings will only be required indoors when in classrooms and labs or if taking part in summer camps on campus. The new restrictions apply to everyone, vaccinated or not.
In all other situations, face coverings will no longer be required in indoor spaces for vaccinated individuals and remain not required outdoors. The University encourages those on campus who are not fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks indoors.
Additionally, beginning June 14, all gathering limitations for indoor and outdoor activities on campus will be lifted. Restrictions on traveling within the country for university-related activities will be lifted as well.
Individuals traveling out of the state on university business will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before departing and within 72 hours of returning. Those vaccinated on campus or who have submitted proof of vaccination through HealthyPackPortal are exempt from this requirement.
Surveillance testing continues over the summer for individuals working face-to-face jobs and living in on-campus housing, but those who have submitted proof of vaccination or who were vaccinated on campus are exempt.
Students who received the vaccine off campus can upload their proof of vaccination status through HealthyPackPortal, and NC State’s vaccine clinic is located in Student Health Services for the summer. Off-campus vaccination locations can be found here.