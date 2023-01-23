Editor’s Note: This article contains references to death.
NC State is currently investigating the death of student Adam Fawcett at Wood Hall on main campus.
Fawcett was a first-year undergraduate student in the College of Engineering. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, his death is being investigated as an unintended death that occurred in his residence hall room.
Further details regarding memorial services or additional counseling sessions will be released when more information becomes available.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
The Counseling Center’s website offers free online screenings, a plethora of self-help resources regarding mental health and wellness concerns and a comprehensive list of campus services available for those who need guidance. To view an exhaustive list, visit counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/resources.
If you’re seeking professional counseling or other mental health services on campus, visit the Counseling Center’s Getting Started page at counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/about-us/gettingstarted to complete paperwork, set up an appointment and more.