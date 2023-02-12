Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide and death.
If you or someone you know is having difficulty processing grief or having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
NC State is currently investigating the death of a female undergraduate student at Sullivan Hall on main campus.
According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, the NC State University Police Department does not suspect foul play and is investigating the death as an apparent suicide. A medical examiner will make this determination after an autopsy and toxicological tests are completed.
Further details regarding memorial services or counseling sessions will be released when more information becomes available.
The Counseling Center’s website offers free online screenings, a plethora of self-help resources regarding mental health and wellness concerns and a comprehensive list of campus services available for those who need guidance. To view an exhaustive list, visit counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/resources.
If you’re seeking professional counseling or other mental health services on campus, visit the Counseling Center’s Getting Started page at counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/about-us/gettingstarted to complete paperwork, set up an appointment and more.