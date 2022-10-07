NC State is currently investigating the death of student Tristan Burd at Lee Hall on main campus Thursday night.
According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, personnel from the Division of Academic and Student Affairs and the Counseling Center have been at Lee Hall since this morning and students will be able to contact them throughout the weekend. Additional assistance will be available to students living in the residence hall Tuesday afternoon as they return from fall break.
In a statement, University Housing informed residents that counselors will be in Lee Hall lobby Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 7-9 p.m. Students may submit an absence request online for any missed classes.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.