The GLBT Center works directly with students and staff, as well as organizations across campus, to help those of varying identities and sexual orientations feel supported and comfortable on NC State’s campus.
Andy DeRoin, the assistant director of the GLBT Center, explained how the center stands out by highlighting how expansive its reach is among the University’s community.
“The GLBT Center is uniquely situated to serve students, faculty, staff, alumni and in some instances, community members,” DeRoin said. “Other centers sometimes have a very narrow, student-only focus, so I think it’s really cool that we are able to capture the whole lifespan of someone’s involvement with NC State.”
The center provides many ways for the NC State community to get involved including individual or collective consultations, open events and programs, and more.
The GLBT Center’s Fall 2021 GLBT Symposium, hosted Saturday, Aug. 14 in Talley Student Union, was an annual event where incoming students learned more about the GLBT Center and ways to get involved and meet other students.
“We really try to make someone’s initial start at NC State as celebratory and as comfortable as possible,” DeRoin said.
Another way the center provides support to the NC State community is by connecting people to the center’s sister centers on campus including the Women’s Center, Multicultural Student Affairs and the African American Cultural Center.
“We are in more than one space, which is really good, because our students are more than just one identity,” DeRoin said.
The center also takes time to embrace the students’ experience of Pride, which is celebrated in the fall on Duke University’s campus.
“For a lot of our students, college is their first coming out experiences and first pride experiences, and it’s so cool that we are able to be a part of that with students,” DeRoin said.
The GLBT Center observes LGBT History Month, Transgender Day of Remembrance and an annual Holiday Potluck.
“One of my favorite events is our Holiday Potluck where our GLBT faculty and staff, and sometimes alumni, will put on a potluck for our current students who are potentially going home for the holidays to less than accepting homes,” DeRoin said.
The GLBT Center also focuses on education and advocacy to support students, not just individually, but institutionally.
“We have a variety of different educational programs and workshops that faculty and staff, but also students, can be involved in,” DeRoin said. “We just launched our Student Advocacy Program last year, but our faculty and staff one is entering its seventh year.”
The GLBT Center will offer many hybrid and online options for workshops and events in light of the current COVID-19 climate.
Jonathan McCorey, the director of the GLBT Center, describes the center as a multi-faceted base for students.
“The center is a lot of things to a lot of people,” said McCorey. “To me, it’s mainly a place of hope, resistance, creativity, imagining what the future can be and will be, liberation, healing, hope and all of those great things.”
Ray Ward, a fourth-year pursuing women’s and gender studies and sociology and president of the Bi/Pan student organization, said the GLBT Center is a great place to meet friends.
“The best part about the [GLBT Center] is having a space where you can find people and hang out with people,” Ward said. “Even if you don’t know them, people are usually friendly enough to ask you to join them.”
McCorey spoke on his hopes for the center during the fall semester and the uncertainty regarding COVID-19.
“I hope [the GLBT Center] is a place that gives life to students as we all navigate the pandemic,” McCorey said. “My intention is to be a source of light and intention as we navigate this together.”
The staff at the GLBT Center is available to talk with students about personal matters, complications with school, professional matters and more. Students’ involvement with the center is fine-tuned to their comfort level, including anonymous participation with the center.
“I want them to know that no matter where they are, it’s valid, and whether you are out or able to be out, that is valid, and there is no right or wrong way to hold their identity,” McCorey said. “You are valid wherever you are.”
The GLBT Center staff can also help students get in touch with other campus resources and help them through challenges that come with being a student. Ward said having the staff around at the center while clubs organize and groups hang out is a big help, as well as having someone available just to talk to.
“It’s fun to have someone slightly older to engage with, so if I have any questions, it’s like, ‘Okay, here’s an adult to talk with if I don’t know how this works,’” Ward said.
Students can find out more information about volunteering opportunities by emailing the GLBT Center and can stay up to date on the GLBT Center by signing up for the GLBT Center newsletter.