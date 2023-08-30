Days before the fall semester began, NC State Dining announced a sweet new addition to Talley Market — Duck Donuts would be coming to NC State by the first day of class.
University Program Manager Jennifer Gilmore said the dining team felt the donuts would add more variety to the bakery case.
“Our manager over at the markets saw an opportunity to switch things up,” Gilmore said. “The bakery case had become a little bit boring. She started looking into the donuts and thought they would be a good new addition. We will have cinnamon sugar, glazed chocolate and vanilla with sprinkles, those sprinkles will be black and red.”
Along with this standard menu, there will also be rotating specialty flavors.
Cameron Crews, a third-year studying communication, says she is excited the University is introducing more ways for students to socialize over a sweet treat.
“Obviously we have Howling Cow, but that’s kind of the only sweet treat,” Crews said. “It’s super convenient and exciting because it’s a new reason to come to Talley.”
While Gilmore is glad students are excited for donuts, she also wants to bring attention to the other ways dining is moving forward this year.
“[The donuts are] in my opinion, kind of the smaller story,” Gilmore said.
The biggest change students can expect to dining this year is found in Talley’s One Earth. The dining hub previously used the GrubHub app as a way for students to use meal swipes or, more recently, dining dollars. Now, the restaurants have converted to a dining hall-style takeout system.
“There will be a new menu, and you’ll be able to fill [a container] with as much as you want,” Gilmore said. “You’re probably wondering where the sushi is going. It will not be in One Earth anymore, but it will be in Talley Market.”
Crews said this system will be more beneficial to students who are on a budget.
“I have never eaten there, but I honestly like that better,” Crews said. “We are all trying to figure out how to feed ourselves without going broke, so I think another all-you-can-eat option is great.
Gilmore hopes this will be helpful to students who primarily rely on the meal plan, especially with students new to campus.
“I think it's going to be especially helpful to our first year students who are on a Flex plan,” Gilmore said. “Now they'll be able to just get a takeout meal in the center of campus as opposed to having to go back to a dining hall for lunch.”
However, there is a new option for students who prefer dining halls. Since the expansion of first-year housing into University Towers, the dining service located in the building, previously reserved for University Towers residents, is now officially open to NC State students.
“Any student who is on a meal plan will actually be able to eat there, and I think that the students who live and study over on that part of campus will really like this,” Gilmore said. “If you're a student living in Stanhope or studying in the Poole College of Management or buildings nearby, you’ll actually be able to use that dining hall too.”
Additionally, Ruckus Pizza will not be returning to Talley this semester, though there are plans for a replacement.
“We have some plans in store for January,” Gilmore said. “I’m not at liberty to discuss it yet, but we’ll be doing some renovations on that space, and we’ll be bringing in a new and exciting vendor.”
Duck Donuts’ products are available in Talley Market now.
