Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death.
If you or someone you know is having difficulty processing grief or having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
An email sent out to political science students from Dr. Michael Struett, associate professor and chair of the political science department, informed recipients of the death of James Nickerson, who was a fourth-year studying political science. According to the email, Nickerson passed at his family home of natural causes after an extended illness.
Further details regarding memorial services or special counseling sessions will be released when more information becomes available.
The Counseling Center’s website offers free online screenings, a plethora of self-help resources regarding mental health and wellness concerns and a comprehensive list of campus services available for those who need guidance. To view an exhaustive list, visit counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/resources.
If you’re seeking professional counseling or other mental health services on campus, visit the Counseling Center’s Getting Started page at counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/about-us/gettingstarted to complete paperwork, set up an appointment and more.