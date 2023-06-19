Maram Bojamj and Haddy Njie speak to event goers about their project titled Gambian Girl Power during the Juneteenth Celebrations at Stafford Commons on Monday, June 19, 2023. According to their poster, Gambian Girl Power serves to "empower young girls in The Gambia and keep them in school." Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States annually on June 19.