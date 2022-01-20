7:25 p.m. update:
NC State announced that all classes will be canceled Friday, Jan. 21, and the University will suspend normal operations from 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 to noon on Jan. 23.
With the University in condition two of its adverse weather policy, only mandatory operations will remain active.
Original article:
NC State announced a two-hour delay for Friday, Jan. 21 due to expected snowfall and sleet. The University will open at 10 a.m., and all classes beginning before 10 a.m. will be canceled.
All COVID-19 testing sites are closed, and all vaccination appointments will be canceled.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Wake County from Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. to Jan. 22 at 7 a.m., with potential for icy roads and two to five inches of snow for central North Carolina.
This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.