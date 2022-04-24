Model UN is a new organization allowing students to better understand global issues and how different national governments handle them. By modeling the United Nations, students are able to make friendships, learn about global politics and find opportunities to grow.
Although Model UN existed at NC State before, it fell apart due to the pandemic, so this organization is new at the University. This section of Model UN started last semester in fall 2021.
“Model UN is a competition-based club that simulates United Nations bodies with the goal of passing fake objectives, or resolutions,” said Seth Morton, the president of the club and a second-year studying political science and economics. “A good description may be a more creative type of a debate club.”
Rose Amburose, the vice president of Model UN and a first-year studying philosophy, said the creation has been difficult, but worth it.
“First semester was a lot of trial and error,” Amburose said. “We were trying our best to fundraise and go to conferences, but it was hard when we were basically starting from scratch.”
According to Aburose, Model UN has consistent meetings and attends conferences where debate skills are implemented. This March, the organization took eight to nine members to a four-day conference in Charlotte.
“We spend club meetings teaching how to prepare for conferences, going over debate skills, writing resolutions and teaching how to communicate,” Amburose said.
Model UN also hosts mock conferences for the club, where members can practice skills without having to travel to other conferences.
“Mock conferences allow us to host our own conference with one committee, where you participate in Model UN procedures,” Amburose said. “We are having this toward the end of April.”
During Model UN conferences, you are assigned a country and given a topic, and you have to debate about said topic.
“You’re assigned a country, and before the conference, you read about that country, and there are select topics that you are trying to debate and solve,” Amburose said. “You are trying to solve major global issues that relate to your assigned country, and you represent that country. You argue on behalf of that country to reflect your interests.”
Model UN teaches students to pay attention to global issues and allows students to understand how the United Nations works and how the organization approaches global issues.
“It’s really important to understand that we live in a globalized world,” Amburose said. “Understanding politics and structures is important and allows us to look at jobs that have a global aspect.”
According to Morton, Model UN helps build skill sets that are useful post-grad, such as public speaking and communication skills.
“Delegates have to give numerous speeches, draft working papers, participate in parliamentary procedures and cooperate with others who may not always share similar international viewpoints,” Morton said. “It is really a catch-all for any type of diplomatic skill, and on a personal note, [it] has helped me develop in ways too numerous to count, especially concerning public speaking.”
Model UN also allows for students to create interests outside of the classroom, improve skills and create friendships with similar interests.
“Regardless of your major, you’re going to find a committee that's related to your interests, and you’ll improve debate and public speaking skills,” Amburose said. “Traveling is super fun and you build friendships from model UN. It’s a great way to network and build relevant skills for the workplace.”
Morton said that Model UN has not only been a useful experience for him, but a fun and entertaining one as well.
“Working the club fair with Rose, playing goofy public speaking games at our first meetings, and getting to travel around downtown Charlotte for our first conference have all been experiences that I cherish and have added value to my college life,” Morton said.
The last meeting of the semester is April 26 in the Lampe Drive building in room 405 from 6-7 p.m. To join the organization, reach out through Instagram @ncsu.mun or email at ncsumun@gmail.com.