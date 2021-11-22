On Nov. 22, Metcalf, Carroll and Bowen residence halls suffered a power outage caused by a sprinkler accidentally activated by a student in Metcalf, according to the University. The sprinkler activation and outage led to an evacuation and the displacement of some residents. University Housing is working to provide temporary housing for all displaced students.
Due to the damage, Metcalf’s power could not be restored before the end of the day, and affected students were allowed to return and collect their belongings before the building closes at 9 p.m. It will not reopen until after Thanksgiving break, according to University Housing.