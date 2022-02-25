Breaking News Graphic (campus)

Graphic by Kyle Howe

On Feb. 25, Raleigh Police charged a man with three counts of robbery and possession of a stolen registration plate, according to reports from WRAL and The News & Observer. The man was arrested in New Jersey and is one of at least two suspects in five bank robberies in or near Raleigh, according to the reports.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, two men escaped Raleigh Police on foot after leaving a burning car near the Mission Valley Apartments. The other suspect is still at large.

University Police asks anyone with information on the crimes to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357.

