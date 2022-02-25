On Feb. 25, Raleigh Police charged a man with three counts of robbery and possession of a stolen registration plate, according to reports from WRAL and The News & Observer. The man was arrested in New Jersey and is one of at least two suspects in five bank robberies in or near Raleigh, according to the reports.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, two men escaped Raleigh Police on foot after leaving a burning car near the Mission Valley Apartments. The other suspect is still at large.
Police and firefighters are present at the Mission Valley Apartments, with police still searching for the suspects. https://t.co/ZwEVn3xgXY pic.twitter.com/kauezzK61T— Technician (@NCSUTechnician) February 22, 2022
University Police asks anyone with information on the crimes to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357.