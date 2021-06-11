In a WolfAlert sent to students June 11, University Police reported a “larceny from person” as a person’s cellphone was stolen on Hillsborough Street, north of Scott Hall and near the intersection with Gardner Street.
The victim described the suspect as “a Black male, approximately 5-feet 8-inches, 150-160 pounds, wearing a red and white jacket, black shorts, a burgundy face covering and a red bandana over the top of his head,” according to the WolfAlert. The suspect was last seen heading north on Brooks Ave.
To contact University Police with any information relating to the larceny, call (919) 515-3000.