Student Health Services - 2815 Cates Ave. (Main), 1940 Entrepreneur Drive (Centennial)
Student Health supplies students with a bevy of health-related services including COVID-19 testing, HIV/STI testing and prevention, nutrition counseling, physical therapy, gynecology and more. Student Health is currently not accepting walk-in appointments beyond those getting COVID-19 testing.
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m; Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m; Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Contact: 919-515-2563 or healthypack@ncsu.edu
Website: https://healthypack.dasa.ncsu.edu/
Counseling Center - 2815 Cates Ave., Suite 2401
The Counseling Center provides a variety of resources for students including direct mental health services, therapy with flexible appointment times and training new health professionals in psychology, counseling and social work.
Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or by appointment
Contact: (919) 515-2423
Website: https://counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/
University Police - 2610 Wolf Village Way
University Police offer a multitude of services including running the university’s lost and found system, late-night safety escort services and personal identification protection measures. In order to report an incident online or make an anonymous tip, click the corresponding links or visit the department’s website.
Contact: 919-515-3000
Website: https://police.ehps.ncsu.edu/
Sexual Assault Helpline (24/7): 919-515-4444
Sexual Assault Email: ncsuadvocate@ncsu.edu
Student Legal Services - 1107 Pullen Hall
University Student Legal Services (USLS) focuses on helping students with their legal problems and helping them make the most informed decisions. USLS works with students to keep their confidentiality while helping them to pursue their cases in court. All students who are enrolled at NC State are eligible for USLS’s services free of charge.
Contact: 919-515-7091 or studentlegal@ncsu.edu
Website: https://studentlegal.dasa.ncsu.edu/
Academic Success Center - D.H. Hill, Jr. Library, second floor
Formerly the Tutorial Center, the Academic Success Center has a bevy of resources for students including tutoring appointments, writing consultations, supplemental instruction sessions and overall wellness coaching. It also offers employment opportunities as tutors or writing consultants.
Hours: By appointment, typically
Contact: 919-515-3163 or academic-success@ncsu.edu
Website: https://asc.dasa.ncsu.edu/
Women’s Center - Talley Student Union, fifth floor
The Women’s Center is for all students regardless of gender identity or expression. It aims to “create a community of authentic and engaged allies and leaders to pursue gender equity and social justice.” It offers books to lend, educational workshops and extensive support for survivors of interpersonal violence.
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Contact: (919) 515-2012 or womens-center@ncsu.edu
Sexual Assault Helpline (24/7): 919-515-4444
Sexual Assault Email: ncsuadvocate@ncsu.edu
GLBT Center - Talley Student Union, fifth floor
The GLBT center is a great resource for students of all sexualities and gender identities. For students, it offers free safe sex materials, books to rent, eduational workshops and hosts the GLBT Student Advocate Program.
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Contact: 919-513-9742 or glbtcenter@ncsu.edu
African American Cultural Center - Witherspoon Student Center, third floor
The AACC provides community for Black students on campus, and aims to promote “awareness of and appreciation for African American and other African descent experiences.” It hosts the FoYo Soul podcast, a library, art galleries and biweekly student-led conversations via “What’s on the Table” talks.
Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Contact: 919-515-5210 or aaculturalcenter@ncsu.edu
Multicultural Student Affairs - Talley Student Union, fourth floor
Multicultural Student Affairs connects students of all racial and cultural backgrounds with various student organizations including those for Black, Native American, Latinx or Asian heritage. MSA also offers student leadership opportunities with its volunteer ambassadors program.
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Contact: 919-515-3835 or multicultural@ncsu.edu