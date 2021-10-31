From Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, Jensen Drive will be closed to traffic due to utility boring, according to NC State Transportation. The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day, and after 5 p.m, the road will be open to traffic, but no parking will be permitted. Coliseum Parking Deck will remain accessible throughout, though its entrances and exits on Jensen Drive will not be accessible when the road is closed.
People traveling to and from the Coliseum Deck, Thompson Hall, Clark Dining Hall and residence halls in the area may be affected by the road closure.