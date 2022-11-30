With the spring application deadline coming up for NC State’s graduate school, let’s take a look at the application process and some tips for success.
The first step is finding the programs you wish to apply to. This can be intimidating, as there are countless factors to consider and no Common App-like system to apply to dozens of schools at once.
Peter Harries, dean of NC State’s Graduate School, said the biggest difference between undergraduate and graduate applications is the attention you give to specific departments and professors.
“At the graduate level, it's more focused on a specific department where your interest lie or in some cases even specific faculty members who are doing research that really resonates with, you know, what you want to accomplish as a student,” Harries said.
According to Jessica McLawhorn, a graduate student in anthropology, it’s not recommended to put all your eggs in one basket with just one application, but it requires so much time and energy that it isn’t reasonable to apply to seven or eight like you might have with undergraduate applications. Most students apply to three or four different schools as a middle ground.
When choosing a school, it’s important to compare programs, research opportunities, faculty, cost and funding. Go on tours of the schools you’re interested in and speak with current graduate students who will be able to give you honest insight about professors and advisors that you can’t get anywhere else. McLawhorn said she made a spreadsheet comparing schools.
“My advice would be to list everything out,” McLawhorn said. “What do you like about the program? Who are you interested in working with? What is your research interest and is it aligning with the stuff that the faculty at the school that you're interested in attending is even doing? Or are they not doing it?”
Once you have all your schools laid out, you’ll want to get in touch with the faculty you are interested in working with, Harries said. Make sure they are taking students and get yourself on their radar. Establishing relationships with faculty whose work resonates with you is the key to this process and should be started early on if possible.
Moving on to the application itself, be sure to check deadlines and mark your calendar accordingly as a first step. You’ll be submitting a transcript, three letters of recommendation and a personal statement. Supplemental applications are accepted as well, which consist of any other information you can provide that proves you will be successful in the program.
The personal statement is a brief introduction to who you are, why you want to attend this particular graduate school and why you would be a good fit. This is your opportunity to share any research experience you have or other information that would make you stand out from other applicants.
“It was definitely the hardest thing to write because it's so much information in two pages,” McLawhorn said. “But at the same time, you're developing your writing skills and you're showing why you're serious about the program.”
Lastly, letters of recommendation work the same way as they do in undergraduate applications. Look for faculty that you have a good relationship with and will write positively about you.
“I think people need to be really thoughtful when they're making the decision to go on to grad school,” Harries said. “And, you know, first and foremost, do you really love the discipline that you're engaging with?”
You should be committed to the area you are looking to study and you should show that in your application. If you demonstrate commitment and establish strong relationships with faculty, you’ll be good to go in your graduate applications.
If you are interested in applying to a graduate program at NC State, check out The Graduate School website.