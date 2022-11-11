Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death.
An email sent out to Wolf Village residents from Donna McGalliard, the interim associate vice chancellor of the Division of Academic and Student Affairs, informed recipients of the death of Kees de Vries, a second-year in electrical engineering.
The news breaks as the fifth confirmed student death of the semester.
According to the email, in-person counseling services will be available for drop-in support in Talley Student Union, room 3321 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency, the Counseling Center can be reached 24 hours a day at 919-515-2423. If you are in a crisis situation and need immediate help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. In the case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
The Counseling Center’s website offers free online screenings, a plethora of self-help resources regarding mental health and wellness concerns and a comprehensive list of campus services available for those who need guidance. To view an exhaustive list, visit counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/resources.
If you’re seeking professional counseling or other mental health services on campus, visit the Counseling Center’s Getting Started page at counseling.dasa.ncsu.edu/about-us/gettingstarted to complete paperwork, set up an appointment and more.