In a press release on Feb. 17, Governor Roy Cooper said schools and local governments should end their mask mandates. He said the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services would soon provide guidelines on how to safely do so.
Cooper tweeted, “There are still some places like health care, long-term care & public transportation where a mask will still be required because of settings and federal regulations.”
According to The News & Observer, Wake County spokesperson Dara Demi said county officials will meet next Tuesday with local officials like Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin to discuss lifting mask mandates. NC State also currently has an imposed indoor mask mandate both on campus and in off-campus buildings controlled by the University.