On Tuesday, Jan. 31, The GLBT Center celebrated its 15 year anniversary on campus and announced its new name, the LGBTQ Pride Center. The name was revealed at Our Journey Forward, an event honoring the accomplishments of those involved in the creation and the furthering of the center and its mission.
Chancellor Randy Woodson and Provost Warwick Arden announced the center’s new name in a video presented to the attendees, to which the crowd responded with cheering and applause.
“This milestone, marking the center’s 15th year, is a great opportunity to pause and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community,” Arden said. “As we look to the future, our campus will continue to be a dedicated center that embodies inclusion and pride, community and belongingness.”
Dr. Bill Swallow, an emeritus statistics professor and an advocate for the creation of the center, said his involvement in the movement was met with far less support from the student body when the movement began in 2006.
Swallow said once word got around that faculty members such as himself were drafting a resolution in favor of the center, Facebook groups and message boards formed immediately.
“These were groups that were for and against the creation of the center,” Swallow said. “The biggest groups were the ones that were against. The content was just appalling, but I made good use of it. I cut and pasted from those and took out some that I wanted to ensure reached Holladay Hall. I put some together and sent them over so they could see the worst of what was appearing.”
He said one post had stuck with him over the years.
“‘I was kind of undecided, but when I saw that over 500 people could rally together over Facebook to be against it, I became for it,’” Swallow read. “‘I’m not sure how much gays at NCSU need this center, but it’s something the rest of the population in the area needs, apparently.’”
The center has made its mark on campus through the daily support it provides to countless students and through events like the Pride Walk, in recognition of National Coming Out Day, and the Lavender Graduation, a special ceremony that celebrates the achievements of LGBTQ individuals. The ceremony honors those of a gender identity which may not be recognized at NC State’s official commencement ceremony.
“As we celebrate today and look forward to the future, please know that we will continue to support the LGBTQ+ community,” Woodson said. “Pack pride means a lot to all of us, specifically today with the renaming of the center.”
Director of the LGBTQ Pride Center Charla Blumell concluded the evening with a toast.
“Thank you to everyone who poured into us, thank you to everyone who started and will continue this journey with us,” Blumell said. “We are now to be known, and hopefully for the foreseeable future, as the NC State LGBTQ Pride Center. Go Pack.”
More information about the LGBTQ Pride Center and its services can be found here.