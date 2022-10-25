Cheri Beasley, former public defender, judge and North Carolina Supreme Court justice, and Ted Budd, former businessman and current U.S. congressperson, are running against each other for a seat in the U.S. Senate to represent North Carolina where they would vote on legislation making its way through congress. Beasley stands as the Democratic candidate in this race. Budd stands as the Republican candidate. The issues each candidate focuses on are as follows:
Beasley: believes in expanding access to quality and affordable healthcare. She supports the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. During the North Carolina Senate Debate, Beasley said she supports “Medicare for All” and the creation of a public option under the Affordable Care Act. Beasley’s goal is to make health insurance and Medicaid available to people within the federal poverty level. She also supports the innovation of medical treatment and delivery that would lower costs.
Beasley supports the protection and expansion of women’s reproductive health services to make them more accessible. This includes supporting the federal funding of Planned Parenthood.
Beasley: plans to support initiatives that provide safe, well-paying jobs. She plans to fight for investments in infrastructure and renewable energy to create new jobs, raise the minimum wage to $15/hour and expand occupational education programs.
Beasley will support small businesses and entrepreneurs. She supports the labor movement, PRO Act and the Paycheck Fairness Act. The PRO Act promises workers the right to organize and the Paycheck Fairness Act addresses wage discrimination, mainly focusing on workers’ right to speak out about their wages.
A big part of Beasley’s campaign has included lowering the costs of things like prescription drugs, groceries and more.
Beasley: plans to support women’s rights by fighting for a federal paid family and medical leave program as well as fighting to expand affordable childcare and to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Through these initiatives, she aims to ensure gender equality in the workplace and protect women from workplace harassment and job displacement.
According to WCNC Charlotte, Beasley is also against bans on abortion. Beasley said to WCNC: “The question is: Who makes the decision? Is it a woman and her physician or is it politicians up in Washington?” She said an exam room is no place for a politician’s opinion.
Budd: There is no issue concerning healthcare on Budd’s campaign page, however, he has critiqued the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Budd argues that Obamacare did not give Americans the access they needed and it raised costs too much. Per Spectrum News, Budd said a Medicare for All healthcare plan would be unsustainable for the economy. His Congressional website says: “I will fight for healthcare solutions that give every American options, and I will never support any plan that puts more decision-making in the hands of Washington bureaucrats instead of your doctor.”
Budd: is anti-abortion. He plans to continue protecting the sanctity of life, according to his campaign site and WCNC Charlotte. He feels that abortion should be a state’s rights issue. In a campaign press release, Budd stated the overturning of Roe v. Wade “is a historic victory for the millions of Americans who believe that every life is precious and deserves protection.” Budd also seeks to defund Planned Parenthood.
"I'm pro-life, and I have been long before politics, and I've always been about supporting life, including the life of the mother,” Budd said in a debate.
Budd also cosponsored a national 15-week abortion ban, written by Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Budd: plans to reduce wasteful spending in Congress, stop socialism, provide tax cuts to many middle class Americans and support small business owners. He also supported the tax cuts proposed by President Donald Trump and seeks to reduce the national debt. Per his campaign site, “Ted agrees with President Ronald Reagan,” “The most terrifying words in the English language are: 'I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”’
Budd currently sits on the Financial Services Committee to tackle economic issues and regulations that restrict job creation throughout the U.S. In general, Budd advocates for less big government spending and involvement for the working class American.
Budd: plans to instill a Voter ID requirement in North Carolina. He seeks to safeguard elections, requiring the verification of mail-in ballots and the allowing of election officials to verify voter’s citizenship. In regards to election results and law, Budd was one of 147 Republicans who voted against the 2020 Election results. Former President Trump endorsed him heavily for this election.