The crowded spaces at Carmichael Gymnasium and the wide variety of exercise options can be intimidating for some students, especially for new gym-goers. Carmichael attendees and employees advise new gym visitors to make a workout plan, try a fitness class or work out with a gym buddy to feel more comfortable.
Thida Lee, an NC State alum, has been going to Carmichael since she was a first-year and is still a Carmichael member as an alum. Lee said she was intimidated by Carmichael, specifically the lifting rooms, and stuck to the comfortable corners of the gym.
“If you’re more shy, it can be very scary because everyone kind of looks like they’re … just minding their own business,” Lee said. “But actually if you come here often or even just a few times, you’ll realize you can ask anybody anything and they’ll teach you how to do almost anything.”
Lee said she found Carmichael to be an exceptionally welcoming gym facility that helped her grow personally and in her fitness journey. For first time gym-goers, she recommended having a rough plan and also wearing clothes that make you feel confident and comfortable.
“You just have to start, and I think if you’re really nervous about it, which I understand, having a set plan [can help],” Lee said. “Having a workout plan, knowing where you’re going, already eliminates a lot of the anxiety.”
Julia Allen, a fourth-year studying natural resources and history, is a facility operations supervisor at Carmichael. She recommends the private rooms, the fourth floor outdoor area, and the weight lifting room in Carmichael West for those who may be new and intimidated by the gym.
“I understand being intimidated coming in here — there’s some people that are really fit and strong and that’s awesome, but I can see why that would be intimidating,” Allen said. “But if you look past that, you see that there are so many different facets of the gym that are made up of all kinds of different groups, so it’s really not just the gym bros.”
Jackson Green, a fourth-year studying parks, recreation and tourism management, is a facility operations supervisor and sports programs supervisor at Carmichael. Green recommended trying a variety of fitness classes or investing in personal training if someone is more serious about their fitness goals.
Green said he has experienced primarily positive interactions and a great community at Carmichael as a student and employee.
“I would only want to encourage people to come work out and get active,” Green said. “It’s always encouraging in January when a lot of new people come for resolutions too.”
Green recommends asking employees for help any time students need it. He suggested getting the Wellness and Recreation app to find events at Carmichael.
Ethan Johnson, a first-year in exploratory studies, said he goes to Carmichael on a regular basis with his friends. He said the buddy system can help new visitors to Carmichael because it can help you become more comfortable over time.
“I know it can be intimidating at first, but I think the whole gym culture here is not like one of those gyms where everybody’s on steroids and sweaty, benching 500 pounds,” Johnson said. “For somebody new, it definitely can be intimidating, but once you get into it, it’s not that bad.”
Will Smith, a first-year studying civil engineering, said he’s become a regular at Carmichael to use the weight rooms, swim in the pool and play pickup basketball games.
“If you’re gonna get started somewhere, Carmichael’s a great place to get started,” Smith said.