The Asian Students Association (ASA) is a student-run organization on campus that promotes cultural connection, social networking and personal development for Asian students or those interested in Asian culture. The organization hosts a number of events across campus to celebrate the diversity of Asian culture and connect students.
Ly Le, a fourth-year studying animal science, is this year’s ASA president. Le joined in her first year at NC State as a freshman representative, an internship-based role where ASA members can shadow leaders and learn more about the organization. This year as president, Le is responsible for overseeing events, board meetings and fundraisers.
“We’re an Asian inclusive, not Asian exclusive, organization here on campus,” Le said. “Our main purpose here is to create a community for Asian Americans and people interested in Asian culture, as well as be a safe space for them because it is still a predominantly white institution. And we want to make sure that Asian American and Asian voices are heard here on campus.”
The Asian Students Association hosts three major types of events throughout the year: A general body meeting hosted every other Wednesday where members can meet and connect, a monthly fundraiser and an annual beach trip (postponed this year due to COVID-19).
In addition to these events, ASA also hosts events for students from across campus to participate in, not just ASA members. On March 10, ASA hosted Asia Night which is the largest Asian cultural showcase on campus and includes performances from a wide variety of individuals and groups. The event is one of the Asian Students Association’s most popular — attracting not only people on campus but also people from across North Carolina who come to perform and attend.
Performers at Asia Night this year included the Triangle Chinese Dance Club, Asian interest fraternity Lambda Phi Epsilon performing the Philippine folk dance Tinikling, and NC State’s K-pop dance group KPACK.
Asia Night this year was held as the kickoff event for a series of events ASA is hosting to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month coming up in May. The organization will also celebrate Songkran, a water festival primarily celebrated in Thailand and Southeast Asia that marks the new year, on April 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harris Field. Students are invited to participate in water games and enjoy food while learning about Songkran.
A major aspect of ASA is teaching its members leadership and networking skills. Board members take turns planning events so they can learn more about the organization and coordination duties.
As president, Le said one of her favorite events to plan this year was a panel of Asian women who spoke about issues they faced being a minority group.
“There’s this really interesting intersectionality of how, as an Asian American woman, we experience a lot of different kinds of prejudice, microaggressions and at some point, macroaggressions as well,” Le said.
Sumeetha Jagadeesan, a second-year studying chemical engineering and ASA secretary, said her favorite part of being in the association is meeting other Asian students from different majors.
“I’d recommend it for really anybody that’s just looking to make friends in general,” Jagadeesan said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re Asian or if you’re not Asian or if you’re looking for culture, or if you’re lonely or if you’re interested in doing something on Wednesday night.”
Those interested in joining the Asian Students Association or in attending one of ASA’s upcoming events should check out the organization’s Instagram as well as its Get Involved page to learn more.